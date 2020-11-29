SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after acquiring an additional 209,079 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after acquiring an additional 448,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.73 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.37 and its 200-day moving average is $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,785.70 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

