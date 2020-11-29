Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Position Decreased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 522.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMO. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

