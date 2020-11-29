salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $234.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.17.

CRM stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $160,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,699 shares of company stock worth $135,293,365. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

