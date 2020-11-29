salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $247.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 81.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.