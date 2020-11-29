salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $285.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.17.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $247.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.00.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 535,699 shares of company stock valued at $135,293,365 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

