Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Safety Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SAFT opened at $74.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.58 per share, with a total value of $71,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,196 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

