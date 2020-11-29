SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

ETR:SFQ opened at €10.82 ($12.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.23 million and a PE ratio of 721.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. SAF-Holland SE has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of €11.30 ($13.29).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

