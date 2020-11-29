Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) stock opened at GBX 1,301.70 ($17.01) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,030.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,129.31.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

