Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

