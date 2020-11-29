Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

