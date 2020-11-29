Robert W. Baird Boosts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $24.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of ANF opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,392,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,040,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 395,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 325,087 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

