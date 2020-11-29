Robert John Piroli Sells 691 Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Stock

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) (TSE:MIC) Senior Officer Robert John Piroli sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.61, for a total value of C$30,134.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,565.74.

MIC stock opened at C$43.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.51. Genworth MI Canada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.02 and a 1-year high of C$61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

