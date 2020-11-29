Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.21 per share, with a total value of C$24,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,829,442 shares in the company, valued at C$11,893,624.82.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, November 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$6,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 6,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,656.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,600 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$3,276.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,170.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$13,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, with a total value of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$15,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.67. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.97 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of $62.04 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.