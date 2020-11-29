Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $318.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 276.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Riot Blockchain news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $505,530.00. Also, Director Soo Il Benjamin Yi sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $154,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 447.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 632,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 333,644 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

