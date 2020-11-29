Reviewing Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% Progyny -3.81% 10.04% 4.56%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viemed Healthcare and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Progyny.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Progyny’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.63 $8.52 million $0.21 45.29 Progyny $229.68 million 13.57 -$8.57 million $0.11 327.09

Viemed Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny. Viemed Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Progyny on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

