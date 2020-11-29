Reviewing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) & Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oceaneering International has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Oceaneering International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -100.20% -24.16% -9.53% Oceaneering International -37.40% -3.56% -1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nine Energy Service and Oceaneering International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.10 -$217.75 million $0.32 7.94 Oceaneering International $2.05 billion 0.33 -$348.44 million ($0.82) -8.20

Nine Energy Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oceaneering International. Oceaneering International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Oceaneering International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Oceaneering International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nine Energy Service and Oceaneering International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Oceaneering International 1 9 2 0 2.08

Oceaneering International has a consensus target price of $9.64, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Oceaneering International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oceaneering International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Summary

Oceaneering International beats Nine Energy Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. The company's Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company's Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers' facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

