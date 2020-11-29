Retail Value Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Retail Value has a dividend payout ratio of -60.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -103.6%.

RVI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $729,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Roulston bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 161,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,806 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

