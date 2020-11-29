Retail Value Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:RVI)

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.
Retail Value has a dividend payout ratio of -60.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Retail Value to earn ($1.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -103.6%.
RVI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.83.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
About Retail Value
RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.
