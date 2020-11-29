Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to In-Line at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.91.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.