Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Redfin stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $2,457,000.00. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,380 shares of company stock worth $11,018,104. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

