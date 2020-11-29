Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRLN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.