Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $234.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $88.17 and a 1-year high of $257.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.