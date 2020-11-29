Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Lowered to $234.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RETA. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.25.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $88.17 and a twelve month high of $257.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 211.27% and a negative net margin of 2,237.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.