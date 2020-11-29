RealTract Price Up 163.9% Over Last Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One RealTract token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. RealTract has a total market cap of $250,850.04 and $835.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RealTract has traded up 163.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00164928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00925532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00219355 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470341 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00165212 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

