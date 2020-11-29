Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 798.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,557 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

