Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $87.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

RTX opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 66,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 170,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

