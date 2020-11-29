Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.15 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $0.20 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.15.

TREVF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

