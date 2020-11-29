Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) vs. Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Head-To-Head Survey

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Rakuten’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.59 billion 7.22 $212.73 million $3.38 45.99 Rakuten $11.60 billion 1.42 -$293.37 million ($0.22) -52.05

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten. Rakuten is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirax-Sarco Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Rakuten, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1 4 0 0 1.80 Rakuten 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and Rakuten’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A Rakuten -4.50% -8.65% -0.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Rakuten shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirax-Sarco Engineering beats Rakuten on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, semiconductor, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Rakuten Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing. This segment also offers investment services, such as Rakuten Capita; and E-book services, including, Rakuten Kobo, as well as manages professional sports teams, such as Rakuten Eagles and Vissel Kobe. The FinTech segment provides Rakuten Card services; payment services, including Rakuten Pay; and asset-based financial services, such as Rakuten Bank, Rakuten Securities, and Rakuten Life and General Insurance. The Mobile segment provides Rakuten Mobile, which offers mobile virtual network operator services; Rakuten Viber, which provides messaging and VoIP services; Rakuten Communications; and Rakuten Energy, which provides electricity and energy-related services and solutions. It also offers Rakuten Farm, an agricultural service that provides the delivery of organic produce, as well as operates an online organic produce store. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

