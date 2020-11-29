Rahul K. Roy Sells 43,257 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 336,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

