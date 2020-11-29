Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $8,822.99 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00164867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00925848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00219273 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470367 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00165275 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

