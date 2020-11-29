Quilter Plc Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,656,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.98. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

