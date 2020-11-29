Quilter Plc Sells 8,849 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Quilter Plc decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 123.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 48.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,465,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.07 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

