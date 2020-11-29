Quilter Plc Sells 86 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $3,421,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $139,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 242.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 721.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 7,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $223.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $1,707,611.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.