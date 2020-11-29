Quilter Plc Sells 64,000 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

