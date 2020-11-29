Quilter Plc Sells 1,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,704 shares of company stock worth $34,299,719 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

