Quilter Plc Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock worth $14,147,871 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.40.

Shares of PH opened at $272.85 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.