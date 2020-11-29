Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 1,470 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.54. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

