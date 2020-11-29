Quilter Plc Purchases New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,487,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,689,000 after buying an additional 164,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $147.40 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

