Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 5,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

The Progressive stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.