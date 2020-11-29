Quilter Plc Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 14,267.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 207,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $6,465,800. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.