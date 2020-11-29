Quilter Plc Invests $166,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 25.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Plug Power by 20.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,716,714 shares of company stock worth $73,462,082. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

