Quilter Plc Has $72,000 Holdings in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,004 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.