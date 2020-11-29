Quilter Plc Has $279,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Incyte by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 0.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.