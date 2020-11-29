Quilter Plc Has $172,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,244 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 118,690,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 493,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

