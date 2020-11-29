Quilter Plc Has $153,000 Position in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 708.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.06% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,000 shares during the period.

GSV opened at $0.67 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

