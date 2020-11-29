Quilter Plc Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 17,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,015,000 after buying an additional 1,370,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,791,000 after buying an additional 355,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after buying an additional 7,019,822 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,090,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,896,000 after buying an additional 473,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 4,128,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

