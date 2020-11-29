Quilter Plc Buys Shares of 1,300 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 61.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $189.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.54. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

