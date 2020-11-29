Quilter Plc Buys 1,643 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.