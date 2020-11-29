Quilter Plc Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $130.34 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

