Quilter Plc Acquires 3,970 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $43,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

EXK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

