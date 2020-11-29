Quilter Plc Acquires 1,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 122,597 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $68,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.73.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

